The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 124.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.34 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 22 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,895 mcft.