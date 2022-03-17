The water level on Thursday in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 125.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 151 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.11 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 381 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,926 mcft.