The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 125 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 294.10 cusecs and 904.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 115 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 45 cusecs and 380 cusecs of water was discharged.
Water level
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
January 24, 2022 17:28 IST
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
January 24, 2022 17:28 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 5:39:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article38318849.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story