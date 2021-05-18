Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 130.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,038 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.71 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,081 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,101 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 20.6, Periyar dam 3.6 and Thekkadi 0.6.

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 107.65 feet (143 ft.), with an inflow of 562.38 cusecs and a discharge of 254.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 86.20 ft. (118 ft.), with an inflow of 282 cusecs and a discharge of 250 cusecs.

