Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday (Feb. 2)

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 117.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 52 cusecs and a discharge of 467 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 53.95 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 180 cusecs and a discharge of 1,990 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,757 mcft.

There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.