Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 136.80 feet

January 05, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 136.80 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 716 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 70.44 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,575 cusecs and a discharge of 1,299 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,845.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Elumalai 44.20, Vaigai dam 35, Sothupparai dam 32, Manjalar dam 28, Peranani dam 24, Thekkadi 17.2, Mullaperiyar dam 15.4, Sathiyar dam 15, Kodaikanal 11, Gudalur 8.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.8, Uthamapalayam 6.4, Periyapatti and Veerapandi 4, Mettupatti 3.6, Chittampatti 2.4, Madurai 1.8, Marudhanadhi dam 1.6, Viraganur 1.2, Melur and Thaniyamangalam 1 each.

