Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 116.30 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 116.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 621 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 238 cusecs and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,396 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Idayapatti 57.2, Kodaikanal 23.6, Thekkadi 21, Kuppanampatti 20, Kallandiri 19, Marudhanadhi dam 18.4, Mullaperiyar dam 17.8, Viraganur 15.4, Periyapatti 12, Gudalur 9.4, Madurai 6, Shanmuganadhi dam and Pulipatti 5.6, Peranai 5.4, Sothupparai dam 5, Elumalai and Chittampatti 4.2, Andipatti and Mettupatti 3.2, Thaniyamangalam 3, Uthamapalayam and Sathiyar dam 2.2, Melur 2, Mankalar dam 1.6 and Veerapandi 1.