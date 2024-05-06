Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 115 feet

May 06, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 115 feet (permissible level 142 feet) with an inflow of 101 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 56.76 ft (max level 71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 72 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,175 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Thekkadi 15.6, Mullaperiyar dam 14.4, Kodaikanal 13.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 11.2, Gudalur 7.8, Vaigai dam 4, Uthamapalayam 3.4, Peranani 3.2, Veerapandi 3 and Manjalar dam 1.