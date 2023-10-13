Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stands at 122.15 feet

October 13, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 122.15 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,123 cusecs and a discharge of 800 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.72 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 710 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,531 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 11, Shanmuganadhi dam 10.8, Mullaperiyar dam 7.6, Veerapandi 7.4, Peranai 3.4 and Gudalur 3.2.