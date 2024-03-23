GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voting machines sent to Assembly segments in Thoothukudi district after first randomisation

March 23, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector G. Lakshmipathy releases randomisation of EVMs in the presence of political parties in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathy releases randomisation of EVMs in the presence of political parties in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to be used in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 after the first randomisation on Saturday was sent to all the six assembly segments coming under the Thoothukudi district.  

Thoothukudi parliament constituency which comprises six assembly segments – Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram (SC) and Kovilpatti, was sent a total of 1,950 ballot units, 1950 control units and 2,111 VVPATs.  

The allocation of the voting machines after the randomisation was uploaded in the EVM Management System 2.0 website in the presence of officials and elected parties’ representatives.  

They will be kept in strong rooms under tight security. The second randomisation will be done before being used in the polling. 

District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy earlier in the day launched a training programme for the booth-level officers and explained to them the operation of EVMs and control for the April 19 elections.  

The training was imparted to 8,034 officers handling poll duty in 1,622 booths. 

The booth-level officers were made to handle EVMs, control units and VVPAT machines and were taught how to troubleshoot in case of any fault. The details on the submission of documents along with voting machines to zonal officers and methods of casting postal votes were explained during the training programme. 

Mr. Lakshmipathy also explained the procedures to be followed on the polling day such as filling of various forms before the commencement of the polling process. 

Polling officials attend a training programme in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Polling officials attend a training programme in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.