Voting machines sent to Assembly segments in Thoothukudi district after first randomisation

March 23, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to be used in the Lok Sabha elections on April 19 after the first randomisation on Saturday was sent to all the six assembly segments coming under the Thoothukudi district.

Thoothukudi parliament constituency which comprises six assembly segments – Vilathikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikuntam, Ottapidaram (SC) and Kovilpatti, was sent a total of 1,950 ballot units, 1950 control units and 2,111 VVPATs.

The allocation of the voting machines after the randomisation was uploaded in the EVM Management System 2.0 website in the presence of officials and elected parties’ representatives.

They will be kept in strong rooms under tight security. The second randomisation will be done before being used in the polling.

District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakshmipathy earlier in the day launched a training programme for the booth-level officers and explained to them the operation of EVMs and control for the April 19 elections.

The training was imparted to 8,034 officers handling poll duty in 1,622 booths.

The booth-level officers were made to handle EVMs, control units and VVPAT machines and were taught how to troubleshoot in case of any fault. The details on the submission of documents along with voting machines to zonal officers and methods of casting postal votes were explained during the training programme.

Mr. Lakshmipathy also explained the procedures to be followed on the polling day such as filling of various forms before the commencement of the polling process.