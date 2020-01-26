VOC Port will attract many industries: Chairman

Thoothukudi

V.O. Chidambaranar Port’s hinterland will attract a large number of industries and hence infrastructural chances will be undertaken, said T.K. Ramachandran, Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust, during the Republic Day celebrations here on Sunday.

The Chairman unfurled the national flag and took the salute of the parade by contingents of CISF, Port Fire Services, and NCC students from the Port Schools.

In his address, Mr. Ramachandran said that the primary hinterland of the port will attract a large number of industries from the Smart Port Employment and Economic Development Zone developed by the Trust in Thoothukudi.

“The proposed Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor will also attract industries and a Kuwait -based firm will also set up a petroleum refinery and petrochemical products manufacturing unit in Tuticorin,” he said. To cope up with the upcoming requirements, the port will augment the infrastructure by converting berth number 9 will be converted into a container terminal, dredge the approach channel, dock basin and water front of Berth number 9 to a draft of 14.50 metres, and facilitate draft of 14.20 metres in the waterfront of North Cargo Berth-III, he said.

While acknowledging the services of employees, officers and stakeholders, he also sought their support in the development of the port.

Mr. Ramachandran also released the Port’s digital newsletter ‘Korkai’ during the celebrations. Steamer agents, container operators, importers and exporters were also recognised for their exemplary performance.

At Fisheries College and Research Institute, Dean B.Sundaramoorthi unfurled the national flag. In his address, Mr. Sundaramoorthi spoke on the achievements in the fields of Information Technology and food production. Professor V. Rani received the best teacher award and the Dean also recognised workers for their performance.

Patriotic fervour and gaeity marked the 71st Republic Day celebrations by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd. at their head office, here on Sunday.

K.V. Rama Moorthy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, presided hoisted the National Flag and addressed the employees.

General Managers, Deputy General Managers and staff from the head office and nearby branches also participated.