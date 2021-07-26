Virudhunagar introduces monthly mass cleaning programme

Virudhunagar district administration has begun a monthly mass cleaning programme that would be conducted by all rural and urban local bodies. Collector J. Meghanath Reddy flagged off the new programme at ward 3 of Virudhunagar municipality.

The Collector said that mass cleaning will be taken up by village panchayats, town panchayats and municipal areas between 26th and 29th of every month.

The sanitary workers will concentrate on crowded places like bus stands, public toilets, integrated sanitary complexes for men and women, markets, uzhavar santhais, commercial complexes and surrounding areas.

Besides, special focus will be given to hotspot areas where garbage had been allowed to pile up.

Mr. Meghanath has asked the local bodies to segregate the garbage into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable and take up solid waste management effectively.

The officials have been instructed to give importance to 10 to 20 areas identified as high risk by the Department of Medical. The officials should take photographs before and after taking up the mass cleaning and produce them during the monthly coordination committee meeting.

The workers of local bodies who put up sincere efforts would be identified and honoured.

Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Assistant Director (Panchayats) (in-charge), Murugan, Virudhunagar Municipal Commissioner, Jegadeeswari, were among those who took part in the meeting.