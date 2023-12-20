GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Virudhunagar Collector inspects affected areas

December 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar District Collector V. P. Jayaseelan on Wednesday inspected the crops damaged due to rains in Aruppukkottai, Sivakasi and Watrap panchayat union areas of Virudhunagar district and inquired about the crop damage.

In Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Watrap, Sivakasi, Vembakkottai, Virudhunagar, Aruppukkottai, Kariyapatti, M. Reddiapatti, Narikudi farmers have cultivated paddy crops on 23,02,14 hectares, millets on 53,06,21 hectares and pulses on 5,637 hectares. Oilseeds have been cultivated on 4,784 hectares, cotton on 15,552 hectares and sugarcane on 893 hectares, totalling about 1,03,701 hectares.

As per the direction of the Collector, a team of officials headed by the Assistant Director of Agriculture would be ascertaining the damaged crops.

Accordingly, rain-damaged cotton and maize crops at Palavanatham, Palayampatti in Aruppukkottai Panchayat Union and damaged maize crops at Vadapatti, Namaskarithanpatti villages in Sivakasi Panchayat Union and damaged paddy crops were inspected by Mr. Jayaseelan.

Officials of the Department of Agriculture, including District Collector’s Assistant (Agriculture) Nachiar Ammal accompanied the Collector during the inspection.

