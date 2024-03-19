GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vilavancode Assembly Constituency has 2.37 lakh voters, says Kanniyakumari District Collector

March 19, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - NAGERCOIL  

The Hindu Bureau
Kanniyakumari District Collector and District Election Officer P.N. Sridhar addressing the all-party meeting in Nagercoil on Tuesday.

Kanniyakumari District Collector and District Election Officer P.N. Sridhar addressing the all-party meeting in Nagercoil on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar on Tuesday organised a meeting with officials and representatives of recognised parties at the District Collector’s office ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

Following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the officials and party members were instructed to act according to the rules mandated by the Election Commission.  

Mr. Sridhar asked the officials to involve flying squads deployed in the district to be on vigil and monitor suspicious movement of vehicles across the district.  

As byelection will be held to Vilavancode, one of the Assembly segments of Kanniyakumari Parliamentary Constituency, along with the Lok Sabha elections, work was expedited in that regard, said Mr. Sridhar. 

Vilavancode Assembly Constituency has 2,37,382 voters, including 1,17,694 men, 1,19,685 women, and three third gender voters. Further, in the meeting, the officials were directed to maintain the candidates’ expenditures through rate chart.

The rate chart will play a crucial role in regulating campaign expenditures and promoting accountability among the candidates. Procedures to calculate and enter the expenditure of each candidate were explained to the officials.  

District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramaniam was present. 

