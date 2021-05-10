Vehicle movement to Kerala from Bodi hit

Boulders fall along sixth hair-pin bend ghat section

THENI

The Bodimettu-Munthal ghat section has been closed after boulders fell along the sixth hair-pin bend late on Sunday night, officials said.

As a sequel, vehicular movement between Tamil Nadu and Kerala had been cut off since early hours of Monday. As the information reached, a team of officers led by Bodinayakkanur (sub-division) DSP Parthiban and highways officials inspected the spot.

The boulders had rolled from atop the hill and blocked the road at least in two stretches. They cannot be moved by bulldozers. The boulders have to be cut with the help of breakers, the engineers said. With the lockdown coming into force from 4 a.m. (Monday) onwards, only essential commodities such as milk, meat, vegetables and fruits were being transported.

The police alerted the transport agents in both Theni, Bodi and also on the Kerala side. "Now, vehicles are moving through Cumbum to Kerala," Mr Parthiban said and added that by evening, the ghat section should be clear.

The rainfall along the western ghats over the last two days may have been a reason for the fall of the boulders. Fortunately, with the lockdown, there was no movement of any vehicles. Even two-wheelers could not cross the spot due to the block, officials said.