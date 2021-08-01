Vaccination of differently abled in full swing in Theni

Collector K.V. Muralidharan on Sunday said eight vehicles had been exclusively earmarked for health teams to carry out COVID-19 vaccination of differently abled persons and residents in tribal habitations.

The objective was to take the vaccine to the doorstep of the differently abled and those living in the remote corners and hillocks in the district.

At a recent review meeting, it was pointed out to him that around 8,000 people above 18 years of age belonging to the category were residents of the district, but the percentage of vaccinated population remained low, the Collector said.

Hence, it was proposed to dedicate exclusive teams comprising health and revenue officials for the purpose of innoculating them. Logistics and among other modalities were worked out. Now, close to 4,500 were covered now, he added.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said the Differently Abled Welfare Department was keeping a track of the number of people covered and those with multiple complications and permanently disabled were identified for vaccination. The district administration was reaching out to the needy in an effort to overcome the threat of a third wave of COVID-19.

The vehicles went to the dwellings of differently abled persons in villages daily. On an average, they covered 50 people and hoped to complete 100% coverage by August.

For those who were given the first dose of Covaxin were now being given the second dose as the vaccine vials had arrived, officials said.