Vaccination begins in Thoothukudi

Vaccination for persons above 60 years and for those in the age group of 45 and 60 years with co-morbidities began here on Monday.
According to doctors at Government Hospital, the exercise was launched in the State on January 16.
After administering the vaccine to frontline workers, the second round was targeted towards the age group of 45 and 60 years.
Doctors and officials from the Health and Family Department said they had adequate stock of the vaccine and had to follow the procedure prior to administering it. While vaccination was voluntary, beneficiaries should produce valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or passport. After filling up a form, they would get SMS to their registered mobile number..
On the first day, about 50 people were administered the vaccine at the GH. Private hospitals too had been authorised to administer them, they added.
