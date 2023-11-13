Unpleasant smell across Dindigul as small number of conservancy workers turn up

November 13, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

Garbage could not be lifted from a large number of residential localities and main thoroughfares under Dindigul Corporation limits on Monday, owing to small number of conservancy workers, residents claimed.

After Deepavali celebrations on Saturday night and Sunday, the waste left in dumper bins was overflowing in many locations. On Monday, with a small number of workers, the civic body could not lift all the waste.

As a result, unpleasant smell was thick in the air on Tiruchi Road, Balakrishnapuram panchayat, Seelapadi panchayat, Meenakshi Nayakanpatti panchayat and Kurumbapatti panchayat, public said.

Only garbage near the Corporation office was removed and in parts of RM Colony, Nandavanam Road, Palani Road, Nehruji Nagar, Main Bazaar Street, Round Road and GTN Road, they added.

A Corporation official said that though it was a government holiday, the conservancy workers were instructed to report for work and there was some delay in turning up. By noon, there was over 50 % of the workers present, he said and added that garbage was being lifted.

He said that by evening, the city wards would be cleaned up and only the newly added wards in the panchayats could not be removed.

There were also similar complaints from the residents in Palani, Natham and Kodaikanal in the district.