Two women workers killed in fire accident at amorces manufacturing unit near Sivakasi

The fire is believed to have been caused due to friction while handing chemicals; the Vembakottai police have filed a case and are investigating

July 25, 2023 04:02 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue services personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot and put out the flames

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot and put out the flames | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two women workers of an amorces manufacturing unit were killed in a fire accident while making a roll cap, in Thayilapatti, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, on Tuesday (July 25) afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as S. Banu alias Bala Saraswathi (39) of Mankundampatti and R. Murugeswarai (37) of Sivakasi.

Around 60 workers were working at the RSR Amorces Factory in Thayilapatti when the accident, due to friction while handling chemicals, was reported in one of the working sheds at around 12.45 p.m. The two victims were charred to death, the police said. No other worker was injured in the accident.

Fire and Rescue services personnel from Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the spot and put out the flames. The bodies were taken to the local government hospital.

The Vembakottai police have filed a case and are investigating.

