HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two vehicles with 2,400 kg beedi leaves seized

June 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police seized ₹20 lakh-worth of beedi leaves weighing about 2,400 kg at two places near Thoothukudi on Tuesday night as they were about to be smuggled in boats to Sri Lanka.

 A mini cargo vehicle was intercepted during a vehicle check conducted at Pudur Pandiapuram Bridge on Madurai Road.. But the driver did not stop and drove towards East Coast Road in a bid to escape. It was caught after a hot chase, police said.

While the driver and the cleaner of the vehicle escaped, police seized the vehicle with 40 bags of beedi leaves, weighing about 1,200 Kg.

 In another incident, Q Branch Police intercepted a mini cargo vehicle carrying 1,200 kg beedi leaves at Pullaaveli near Pazhayakaayal. However, the driver escaped. The vehicles with the beedi leaves were handed over to the Department of Customs for further investigation.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.