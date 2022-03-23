Two TNTJ district functionaries seek anticipatory bail 

Two functionaries of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) have filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail. During a protest, recently organised by TNTJ in Madurai condemning the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the Hijab issue, a member is said to have issued threats to the judges who had delivered the verdict.

Justice K. Murali Shankar adjourned the hearing in the case by one week. The petitioners Asan Basha and Habibullah of Madurai said that a false case was registered against them and they were innocent. They said they were the sole breadwinners of their family and sought anticipatory bail.

The case of the prosecution is, on March 17, Sub-Inspector of Police N. Shanmuganathan was patrolling near the Goripalayam dargah, while a protest was being staged by the members of the TNTJ. They criticised the verdict of the Karnataka High Court in the Hijab case. During the protest the main accused Rahmathullah, a functionary, issued threats to the HC judges.

Based on the complaint of the Sub-Inspector, the Tallakulam police booked a case against Rahmathullah for making an inciting speech and also for criminal intimidation. The police also booked a case against the two TNTJ District functionaries for organising a public meeting without proper permission. The main accused Rahmathullah has been arrested.