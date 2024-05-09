Two sisters drown in temple tank

Two daughters of a labourer drowned in a temple tank near Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

Police said daughters of labourer Rajesh Kumar of Paramarthalingapuram near Kanniyakumari R. Priya, 14, and Shivani, 12, who were students of Class IX and VII respectively, had gone to a temple at Mahadhanapuram. After taking their tiffin, the sisters went to the temple tank to wash their hands.

As they slipped and fell into the tank, the devotees tried to save them. However, they drowned.

Following information, the police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the temple and retrieved the bodies of Priya and Shivani. The bodies were sent to Kanniyakumari District Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here for post-mortem.

Kanniyakumari police are investigating.