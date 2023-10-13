HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two professors from Thiagarajar School of Management feature in Stanford University’s list of ‘influential scientists’

October 13, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two faculty members from the Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai, are on the Stanford University, USA`s list of world`s top two per cent “influential scientists.”

According to a press release issued by the TSM here on Friday, the faculty members Murali Sambasivan, Director, TSM, and K. Mathiyazhagan, Associate Professor, Head of Research Centre, TSM, have featured in the publication.

They have received the recognition for their research contributions to the management field.

The TSM Chairman B.T. Bangera congratulated the faculty on their achievement. Prof. Murali Sambasivan commented that the achievement would significantly contribute to the TSM`s NIRF rankings and would also bring in global recognition to the institution. Prof. Murali Sambasivan has also appeared on the university`s 2022 list.

The TSM is a research centre recognised by the Alagappa University, Karaikudi, with 10 active research scholars in management. The institute is ranked 90th among top 100 Business Schools in the country by NIRF and accredited A+ by NAAC accreditation committee. The TSM has also been a member of the AACSB Business Alliance since 2023, the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.