Two professors from Thiagarajar School of Management feature in Stanford University’s list of ‘influential scientists’

October 13, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Two faculty members from the Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai, are on the Stanford University, USA`s list of world`s top two per cent “influential scientists.”

According to a press release issued by the TSM here on Friday, the faculty members Murali Sambasivan, Director, TSM, and K. Mathiyazhagan, Associate Professor, Head of Research Centre, TSM, have featured in the publication.

They have received the recognition for their research contributions to the management field.

The TSM Chairman B.T. Bangera congratulated the faculty on their achievement. Prof. Murali Sambasivan commented that the achievement would significantly contribute to the TSM`s NIRF rankings and would also bring in global recognition to the institution. Prof. Murali Sambasivan has also appeared on the university`s 2022 list.

The TSM is a research centre recognised by the Alagappa University, Karaikudi, with 10 active research scholars in management. The institute is ranked 90th among top 100 Business Schools in the country by NIRF and accredited A+ by NAAC accreditation committee. The TSM has also been a member of the AACSB Business Alliance since 2023, the release added.