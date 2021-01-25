Two new primary schools opened in Sivakasi taluk

Sivakasi
Two new panchayat union primary schools were inaugurated at Tiruthangal Standard Colony and Narnapuram Panchayat S. Lakshmiyapuram on Monday.
With this, the total number of Government-run primary schools has increased to 646 in Virudhunagar district.
Inaugurating the schools, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said the State government was implementing several welfare schemes to educate the poor rural students.
He said that the government was distributing free textbooks, uniforms, footwear and bicycles, laptops to all Government and Government-aided school students. Education had the most important role in shaping of any child’s life, he added
The new schools were started with the concept of neighbourbood schooling so that the children are spared from travelling longer distance for their education, Mr. Bhalaji said. Based on the patronage by way of student’s admission, the school could be upgraded in future, he added.
Chief Educational Officer, K. Baladhandayuthapani, said that two teachers for Standard Colony School and three teachers to S. Lakshmiyapuram school have been deputed. Students from nearby schools have been transferred to the new schools. As and when the schools reopen for primary classes, noon-meal would be provided to them.
Srivilliputtur MLA M. Chandraprabha, District Educational Officer (Sivakasi) Krishnamoorthi, District Panchayat Vice-Chairperson Subashini and Narnapuram Panchayat President Devarajan were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath