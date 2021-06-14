Two Madurai professors admitted as FRCS

Two Associate Professors of Chemistry of Thiagarajar College - P. Prakash and P. Thangaraj - have been admitted as Fellow in Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) in London in recognition of their research and accomplishments.

In a press release, college secretary K. Hari Thiagarajan said that Mr. Prakash, who has been working for the past 15 years in the college, has published 130 research articles in Scopus and Web of Science. He has filed two patents and under his guidance 14 candidates have been awarded Ph.D. degree. His area of specialisation is developing innovative nano-materials for biomedical, catalysis and sensor applications with a mission of improving material properties and providing new insights into novel metal/ polymer/ and carbon based nanocomposites. His entire work has been cited 3,032 times.

Mr. Thangaraj, who has been working for the past 25 years in the college, has published 60 research articles in Scopus and Web of Science. He has two patents in the field of biomedical applications and two patents in biodegradable polymer. Under his guidance, 14 candidates have been awarded Ph. D. degree. His area of specialisation is synthetic compounds for Chemo sensors and biomedical applications.