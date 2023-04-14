HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in road accident near Kovilpatti

April 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a teen, were killed in a road accident near here on Thursday.

 Police said T. Mukesh, 25, of Srivilliputhur and his relative M. Petchiammal, 16, had come to their relative’s house in Kovilpatti to participate in the car festival of Shenbhagavalli Amman Temple which was held on Wednesday.

 After the car festival, Mukesh and Petchiammal left for Srivilliputhur on Thursday in a car. When they were crossing Nakkalamuththanpatti, the car dashed against an oncoming lorry. Mukesh died on the spot while Petchiammal breathed her last while being taken to the hospital.

 Naalattinpudhur police have registered a case in this connection and have picked-up lorry driver S. Muneeswaran, 25, of Indra Colony near Keezha Karisalkulam near Sivagiri in Tenkasi district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.