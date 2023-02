February 21, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Two persons were killed when a TNSTC bus hit an autorickshaw at Melaikudi on Tuesday night.

Police identified the deceased as R. Gokul of Venkateswara Colony and N. Ranjith of Ram Nagar. The police said that the auto was proceeding towards Paramakudi from Mudukulathur and the bus was proceeding towards Vikkiravandipuram from Paramakudi.

The accident was reported at around 9 p.m. Emaneswaram police are investigating.