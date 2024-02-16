GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed as bike collides with government bus in Ramanathapuram

February 16, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, two persons, who were riding on a bike were killed on the spot and a third person who was also on the two-wheeler suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a government hospital here on Friday.

Police said that Vinith Kumar (27) of Andanayagapuram near Abiramam in Ramanathapuram district was riding his bike with his friend Karuppasamy (26) of Kalludayan Koil, Madurai, and another person on the pillion. They were proceeding from Sayalkudi to Mudukalathur around noon.

They collided with a government bus coming from Thanjavur to Sayalkudi. Vineeth Kumar and his friend (whose name was yet to be established) died on the spot. The condition of Karuppasamy was said to be very critical and he was rushed to the government hospital.

Police said that the bus driver, Chandrasekar (43), was detained. Further investigation was on.

