Two kids die after mother throws them into well

Two girl children were killed after their mother, P. Praveena (25), threw them into a well near A. Mukkulam, before she herself jumped in the well on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Harshika (3) and Boomika (11 months).

However, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued the woman and she was admitted to the Government hospital in Tiruppuvanam.

The police said that the woman, who had frequent quarrel with her husband, Pushpavanam, had left her house in Alangkulam near Aviyur for her parent’s residence in Sivaganga following a verbal duel on Sunday morning.

However, she took her children and went to a farm near Thimmapuram and hurled them into the water. Then, she also jumped into the water.

The bodies of the children were handed over to the family members after post-mortem done at Tiruchuli Government hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

