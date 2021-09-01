Madurai

Two injured in fire accident at matches unit near Sattur

Fire and Rescue Services personnel put out a fire that broke out in a safety matches unit near Sattur on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Two women workers suffered burn injuries when fire broke out in a safety matches unit at O. Mettupatti near here on Wednesday.

The injured were identified as V. Murugalakshmi (53) of O. Mettupatti and M. Mariyammal (45) of Chatrapatti. Murugalakshmi is said to have suffered 50% burns and was admitted to a private hospital.

The police suspect that friction while handling chemical-dipped sticks could have led to the fire at Selvarenuga Matches unit at around 3.30 p.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sattur, led by Station Officer S. Kathiresan, rushed to the spot and fought the flames for nearly an hour.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.


Sep 1, 2021

