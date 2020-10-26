Two held for double murder near Madurai

The arrests were made two weeks after the murder of Kunnathur panchayat president

Two weeks after the murder of Kunnathur Panchayat President, R. Krishnarajan, and a pump operator, A. Munisamy (40) near Karuppayoorani, Madurai district police have arrested two persons on Sunday.

The police identified the accused as P. Balaguru (26) of Kunnathur and K. Senthil (40) of Varichiyur. Senthil is younger brother of history-sheeter, ‘Varichiyur’ Selvam.

The police said that Senthil had developed enmity with Krishnarajan over the defeat of his wife, Malarvizhi, in the rural local body election and hence conspired with Balaguru to eliminate Krishnarajan.

The police said that Malarvizhi lost the election to the post of councillor of Ward 18 of East Union. However, Krishnarajan had supported her rival, Tamilarasi, who had won the election.

Besides, Balaguru, who is a relative of Krishnarajan, was angry over Krishnarajan, as he failed to keep his promise of getting him a tender. Senthil and Balaguru, who were friends, joined hands and murdered Krishnarajan and Munisamy when they were in an isolated place in Parai, Oomachikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vijayakumar, said.

Local villagers had ransacked the houses of two other persons in the village suspecting them to be the accused. The police had arrested 20 persons in this connection.