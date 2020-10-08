Madurai

Two boys picked up for murder

Palayamkottai police have picked up two 17-year-old boys for allegedly murdering another teenager after consuming liquor.

Police said the three boys from Vannarpet area of Palayamkottai were consuming liquor at a place close to the Tamirabharani watercourse in Kallidaikurichi recently. They started quarreling among themselves under the influence of liquor. Two of them attacked the third boy with empty liquor bottles and stones. The victim died on the spot.

The matter came to light after the mother of the victim, who was identified as Esakki Durai, filed a complaint with Palayamkottai police that her son was missing for a couple of days. When police started investigation into the petition, they found that Esakki Durai had been murdered by his friends.

