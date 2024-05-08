GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TVMCH creates air-conditioned ward to treat heat stroke patients

Published - May 08, 2024 06:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The heat stroke special ward set up at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

With baking heat waves felt across the district for more than a month, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) has created a special ward to treat heat stroke patients.

 According to Dean, TVMCH, Revathi Balan, the special ward to treat the victims of heat waves has been created to treat heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps and the allied health issues. The air-conditioned ward with six beds in TVMCH will treat the patients with heat stroke symptoms like severe headache, palpitation, cramps, nausea, giddiness, excessive perspiration, dry skin, increased heartbeat etc.

  “As atmospheric temperature increasing everyday tormenting the public, especially the people working outdoors, heat related disorders are certain to emerge. To tackle this emergency situation, Department of Medicine of TVMCH has created separate air-conditioned ward for heat related problems. A Chief, Assistant Professor, well-trained postgraduates, house surgeons and nurses have been posted in this ward to ensure effective medical assistance to the heat stroke patients,” says Dr. Revathi. 

 Besides the centralized air-conditioned system, the TVMCH has cool sponging system with cool water, ice packers and wet towels for armpits and groin and cool sheets to make the patients comfortable. The centralized AC system of the ward and its cleanliness itself ensure soothing ambience to the patients as they are brought to the ward.

 “We have arranged for rectal thermometer, intravenous fluids and all emergency drugs with cardiac monitoring system in the special ward,” Dr. Revathi says.

 The postgraduates, interns and other healthcare workers posted in this ward have been trained in dealing with heat-related disorders in the patients and bringing their health condition back to normalcy at the earliest with the facilities available.

 Similar facilities have been created in the Tenkasi Government Hospital also.

