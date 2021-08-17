Tribal Park coming up in Thoothukudi

With a view to explaining the lifestyle of tribal people living in the forests, a Tribal Park is being created here on an outlay of ₹73.32 lakh under the Smart Cities Mission programme.

It forms part of the Science Park coming up near VOC College on the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai highway at a total cost of ₹6.28 crore. The Science Park will also have a Traffic Park; planetarium; and Lands of Tamil Nadu, as described in Tamil literature as ‘kurinji,’ ‘mullai,’ ‘marudham,’ ‘neithal’ and ‘paalai.’

“Since the public, especially the students, should know and follow road safety rules and how automatic traffic signals work, we’ve planned to create the Traffic Park. The children will also be curious to understand the lifestyle of tribal people living deep inside the forests. So we’re creating the Tribal Park,” said a Corporation official.

The Thoothukudi Corporation has selected Poompuhar Corporation for establishing the Tribal Park as it has the expertise in recreating the tribal people’s lifestyle. The Tribal Park will throw light on the lifestyle of 12 tribal communities living across the country.

“Since the people living in other parts of the country do not have any chance of interacting with the tribals to understand their living conditions, their livelihood, culture, food etc., we’re creating it here. We’ve planned to complete this work before October-end,” said the officials.