Trans Film Festival attracts 25 entries

Throwing light: The two-day Trans Film Festival showed the positive side of the misunderstood transgender community.

Throwing light: The two-day Trans Film Festival showed the positive side of the misunderstood transgender community.

Over 25 short films were screened at the two-day Trans Film Festival which ended with award distribution ceremony at The American College here on Thursday.

People from different parts of the State and cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad participated in the festival. Awards were given for music, acting, supporting role, director, cinematography and editing.

Three entries were judged under the category of best movie. Participants Ival Bharathi, Thirumagal and Moontram Chaatai were awarded the first, second and third prizes and they received cash prize of ₹20,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.

“The idea of conducting a transgender film festival is to raise awareness among the students and the general public of the community. Movies are effective communication tools and have the power to create a lasting impact. The festival also encourages budding movie makers and recognises talent within and outside the community,” said Priya Babu, founder of Transgender Resource Centre, Madurai, the festival organiser.

“There are a lot of misconception and negative impressions about transgender community among the public. The aim of the festival is to quell them and show the positive aspects and success stories of transgenders,” she added.

