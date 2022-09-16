Track doubling work: Partial, complete cancellation of trains

Due to track doubling work to be executed between Nanguneri and Valliyoor railway stations, the following partial and full cancellation of train services have been announced.

As the railway track doubling work is to be taken-up between Nanguneri and Valliyoor railway stations, the Tambaram – Nagercoil Antyodhya Train (Train Number 20691) will be cancelled partially between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil from September 19 and 27. Similarly, the Nagercoil – Tambaram Antyodhya Train (20692) will be partially cancelled between Nagercoil and Tirunelveli from September 20 and 28.

From September 20 to 28, the Tiruchi – Thiruvananthapuram – Tiruchi Intercity Trains (22627 / 22628) will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Thiruvananthapuram.

Moreover, Chennai Central – Nagercoil Weekly Express Train (12689) to be operated on September 23 and Nagercoil – Chennai Central (12690) to be operated on September 25 will be cancelled partially between Tirunelveli and Nagercoil.

The Puducherry – Kanniyakumari Weekly Express Train (16861) on September 25 and Kanniykumari – Puducherry Weekly Express Train (16862) to be operated on September 26 will be partially cancelled between Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli.

The Nagercoil – Tirunelveli (06641) and Tirunelveli – Nagercoil (06642) trains will be cancelled completely on September 25 and 26 respectively.

As part of the track doubling work, the bridges between Nagercoil and Eraniel stations are to be renovated. Hence, the Madurai – Punalur Express Train (16729) will be cancelled completely on September 19, 22, 26 and 29.

Similarly, the Punalur – Madurai Express Train (16730) will be cancelled on September 20, 23, 27 and 30, an official statement said.