T.N. government has sanctioned ₹5.6 crore for land acquisition for ROB in Sivakasi: Finance Minister

July 08, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned ₹5.60 crore for acquisition of land to build a road over bridge (ROB) in lieu of railway level crossing 427, in Sivakasi on the Srivilliputtur highway.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, said that the State Government has already issued adminstration sanction for construction of a road over bridge and an approach road in Sivakasi and Anaiyur villages. The project required the acquisition of land to the extent of 2,818 square metres, which was being done by officials of Revenue Department.

Stating that the land acquisition process was at the final stages, Mr. Thennarasu said that ₹5.60 crore has been sanctioned towards payment of compensation for the land and buildings to the owners. The compensation would be deposited in the bank accounts of the owners by the end of July, and the funds for construction of the ROB would soon be allocated to enable commencement of its construction, he added.

The construction of the ROB was necessitated due to the frequent closing of the Satchiyapuram railway gate during peak traffic hours in the mornings and evenings, resulting in traffic congestions, inconveniencing members of the public, inlcuding traders, students, patients and office-goers, the Minister said.

With this, the two-decade-long demand for the ROB will finally take shape.