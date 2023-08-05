HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM to visit Ramanathapuram for two days, will address fishers’ meeting in Mandapam: Minister K.N. Nehru

The CM will visit Ramanathapuram on August 17 and 18; he will address a booth-level agents meet of the DMK and then a fishers’ meet in Manadapam, Minister Nehru said

August 05, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district for two days beginning August 17, 2023, Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N. Nehru, said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said the CM will reach Madurai on the night of August 16. After an overnight halt, he will leave for Ramanathapuram the following day. That evening, he will address a booth-level agents meeting of the DMK party, which will begin in the forenoon. The following day, August 18, the CM will address the fishermen’s meet to be held in Mandapam.

Mr. Nehru said that the fishermen have been in a long fight for their demands, which range from the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet to day-to-day issues with the Fisheries Department. “Whatever, is possible, the CM will do [for them],” he said. He added that even recently, when several fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin had written to the PM and the External Affairs Ministry for their intervention.

Mr. Nehru said that about 20,000 cadres from 14 districts would be participating in the booth-level meeting. The fishers’ meeting would see the participation of members from the coastal districts of south Tamil Nadu.

The Minister was accompanied by Ministers I Periasami, P. Moorthy, MLA Kadar Batcha, District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and other officials,

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Madurai / fishing industry / Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.