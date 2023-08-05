T.N. CM to visit Ramanathapuram for two days, will address fishers’ meeting in Mandapam: Minister K.N. Nehru

August 05, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district for two days beginning August 17, 2023, Minister for Municipal Administration, K. N. Nehru, said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, the Minister said the CM will reach Madurai on the night of August 16. After an overnight halt, he will leave for Ramanathapuram the following day. That evening, he will address a booth-level agents meeting of the DMK party, which will begin in the forenoon. The following day, August 18, the CM will address the fishermen’s meet to be held in Mandapam.

Mr. Nehru said that the fishermen have been in a long fight for their demands, which range from the retrieval of Katchatheevu islet to day-to-day issues with the Fisheries Department. “Whatever, is possible, the CM will do [for them],” he said. He added that even recently, when several fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, Mr. Stalin had written to the PM and the External Affairs Ministry for their intervention.

Mr. Nehru said that about 20,000 cadres from 14 districts would be participating in the booth-level meeting. The fishers’ meeting would see the participation of members from the coastal districts of south Tamil Nadu.

The Minister was accompanied by Ministers I Periasami, P. Moorthy, MLA Kadar Batcha, District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran and other officials,