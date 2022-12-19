Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur section electrification inspected

December 19, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Southern Railway’s Chief Electrical Engineer A.K. Siddhartha inspected completion of railway track electrification in Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur section on Monday.

Starting the inspection from Tirunelveli Railway Junction in the inspection car, Mr. Siddhartha inspected the electrification and the sub-stations established at Palayamkottai, Seythunganallur, Srivaikundam, Nazareth and Arumuganeri.

After this, the inspection train was operated from Tiruchendur with electric loco that reached Tirunelveli Railway Junction around 3.20 p.m. Following the inspection report to be submitted by Mr. Siddhartha, the final decision on operationalising this electrified section will be taken.

“If everything goes well and as planned during the inspection, electric locos will be used in this section at the earliest based on the report to be submitted after today’s inspection,” said Additional Divisional Railway Manager Ramesh Babu.

Sources in the Southern Railway said the inspection by the Chief Electrical Engineer went on smoothly and the results were in expected lines.

“The Commissioner for Railway Safety will conduct speed trial in this section very soon by operating the electric loco and fix the speed limits to be followed in this section. After this certification, operation of electric loco in Tirunelveli–Tiruchendur section will commerce,” said the sources.

Since this section has been electrified, operation of tall heavy vehicles via the level crossings has been restricted by erecting cross bars across the roads.