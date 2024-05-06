GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirunelveli tops Plus Two pass percentage among four southern districts

May 06, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Students checking plus two results in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Tirunelveli district has topped in the Plus Two pass percentage among the four southern districts by bagging 96.44% ahead of Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

 In Tirunelveli, 18,509 students, including 7,884 boys and 10,625 girls, have passed to record the pass percentage of 96.44 while Thoothukudi district has got the pass percentage of 96.39 with 17,908 students 7,681 boys and 10,227 girls passing the public exam.

 Tenkasi district has 96.07 pass percentage as 6,658 boys and 8,643 girls have passed.

Kanniyakumari district, having the highest literacy rate in Tamil Nadu, has recorded the pass percentage of 95.72 as 9,429 boys and 11,208 girls have passed.

