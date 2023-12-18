Tirunelveli Campus Connect

December 18, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

Tips to crack competitive exams

An awareness programme on career opportunities was organised by Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam recently. S.Lingam, TNPSC Team Expert, Veranda Learning Solutions, Tirunelveli was the Resource Person. On the session, ‘Get yourself on the right track.’ he detailed on opportunities in government sectors such as SSC, TNPSC, Banking, UPSC and Railways. He explained the benefits of each. Also he spoke on how they can crack the competitive examinations. Totally 130 students of final year PG took part in the programme.

197 students receive degrees

JP College of Engineering, Ayikudi, Tenkasi celebrated its 11th Graduation Day on December 9. S. Peter Alphonse, Chairman of State Minorities Commission, Rev.Sr.S.Lalitha, Superior General of DMI, Rev.Sr. C.Arockia Mary, Assistant Superior General of DMI, Rev.Sr.K.Santhiyagu Mary, South Provincial of DMI, Rev.Sr.B.Hamlet, Administrator and M.Rajkumar, Principal, were present. As many as 197 students received their degrees. J. Michael Mariadhas, Principal, JP Arts and Science College, S.Godwin Raj, Principal, DMI St.Joseph Global School, and J.Manoharan Samuel, PRO, JP Group of Institutions, were also present.

Graduation Day

The 21st Graduation Day was held at PET Engineering College, Valliyoor on December 12. The chief guest was V. Narayanan, Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Gentre (LPSC), Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram. He urged the graduands to “dream big, be imaginative and work with team spirit.” Quoting Thiruvalluvar he advised them to think great to become great. “The stalks of water flowers are proportionate to the depth of water. So is men’s greatness proportionate to their minds. It is imperative to be innovative and groom oneself to meet the demands of the country, he said.

Talk on Pandyas

Pushpalatha Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, organised a talk on ‘The Pandyas’ for students of Class IX on November 29 to explore the triumphs of the legendary heroes of our soil. The resource person, Pradeep Chakravarthy, a TED speaker, spoke on the history, the architecture, the administrative policies, trade and commerce and the effective water management practices of the Pandyas.

Lecture held

Human Rights Forum of St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi organised al lecture on ‘Consolidating and sustaining human culture into future’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.The lecture featured well-known speakers including Henri Triphagne, the Executive Director of People’s Watch and national secretary of Human Rights Defender Alert, Fatima Babu, a former Associate Professor of English, and Athisiyakumar, an advocate.

Cyber Club opened

Cyber Club was inaugurated in National Engineering College, Kovilpatti on December 16. Irshad Abdul Rasheed, Associate Partner, Ernst & Young, India Cyber Security, was the chief guest. M.Satheesh Kumar, Associate Principal, Cyber Security LTI Mind Tree, Chennai, was the special guest.