Tiruchendur temple renovation to be completed in two years: HR&CE Minister

December 30, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Coinciding with the proposed kumbabishekam at the Sri Subramanian Swamy Temple, Tiruchendur, the mega renovation at a whopping estimate of ₹300 crore would be completed in two years, said HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had launched the renovation works on September 28. The HCL had donated ₹200 crore towards the renovation and construction of infrastructural facilities that has started.

The Minister said that the HR&CE would also spend around ₹100 crore, a major renovation work, which was being done for the first time ever since the department was formed in 1951. He added that in the coming months — January and February 2023 — works would begin in full swing.

To a query, he said that for senior citizens and differently-abled persons, darshan would be made easy in the shrine, once the renovation gets completed. From the bus stand, pilgrims coming to the temple need not trek as special vehicles would be operated free of cost.

Court directive

Following a court directive prohibiting mobile phones inside the shrine, major temples would be provided with infrastructural facilities, where devotees can deposit their handphones in a safe locker for a fee of ₹5. Computerised receipts that would be given have been designed to prevent any irregularities, he clarified.

“The yatri nivas at Tiruchendur which will have 100 rooms will also have about 20 rooms exclusively for drivers”, the Minister said and added that the renovation would get over in 24 months, when the temple would be ready for the grand kumbabishekam.

HR&CE Commissioner Kumaraguruparan, Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj and other senior officials from the HR&CE department were present during the inspection.