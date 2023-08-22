HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchendur gets two additional booths, Srivaikundam one more

August 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj addresses representatives of political parties after releasing draft polling booth list in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj addresses representatives of political parties after releasing draft polling booth list in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj released the draft polling booth list here on Tuesday.

 As per the list, Thoothukudi district has 1,622 polling booths in six Assembly segments, with 14,70,962 voters - 7,18,724 men, 7,52,023 women and 215 others.

Mr. Senthil Raj said the Election Commission of India had issued directions to bifurcate polling booths with more than 1,500 voters and form a new booth in an area which is situated beyond two km from a booth with a minimum of 300 voters. So, Tiruchendur Assembly segment had been given two new booths and an additional booth created in Srivaikundam Assembly constituency.

Now, Tiruchendur constituency had 266 booths and Srivaikundam 264 while the number of polling booths in Thoothukudi (284), Vilathikulam (260), Ottapidaaram (262) and Kovilpatti (286) remained unchanged.

 Moreover, places of 28 polling booths had been changed and similar number of booths shifted to new buildings within the same premises. Names of 27 booths had been changed.

 The Collector appealed to the representatives of political parties to give their suggestions on bifurcation, shifting, renaming, etc., of booths before the release of final list of booths ahead of the Parliamentary election.

Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar; District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan; Sub-Collector of Thoothukudi Gaurav Kumar; Revenue Divisional Officer of Tiruchendur Guru Chandran; and Election Tahsildar Thillai Pandi were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.