Three killed in accident

MADURAI
Three persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a TNSTC bus at Puliankulam near Tirumangalam on Madurai-Tirunelveli highway early on Saturday morning.
The Austinpatti police identified the deceased as Prasanna, 28, belonging to Tirumangalam, Dinesh Kumar, 29, and Guna, 23, belonging to Ponmeni here. The victims are said to be photographers.
The police said that the trio was proceeding in the car towards Tirumangalam from Madurai around 3 a.m. on Saturday, when the TNSTC bus plying from Tirunelveli to Madurai collided head-on. All the three men died on the spot.
Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Madurai and Tirumangalam rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the mangled remains of the car and sent them to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem.
The police have registered a case.
