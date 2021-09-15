Three killed as two bikes collide

Three persons were killed when two bikes collided at Kattalaikudiyiruppu near Puliyarai in the district on Wednesday.

Police said K. Sadasivan, 19, and his friend M. Suresh Kumar, 24, both hailing from Puliyarai, were going towards Puliyarai on Wednesday evening on a bike. When they were crossing Kattalaikudiyiruppu, E. Nagalingam, 19, and his friend K. Karthik, 26, both from Mela Kadayanallur, were crossing the spot in another bike at high speed.

As the two-wheelers collided, Sadasivan, Suresh Kumar and Nagalingam were killed on the spot while Karthik sustained serious injuries. He has been admitted to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

Puliyarai police have registered a case.