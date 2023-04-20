HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three from Chennai held for murder in Melur

April 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai District Police have arrested three persons in connection with Monday’s murder of P. Kannan (55) of Sivaganga district in Melur.

The police identified the accused as P. Jagadeesan, Vinoth Kumar and George Milton, all from Ennore in Chennai. The police said Kannan, who was into real-estate business, was waylaid at Attukulam junction by an armed gang that came in a car. The gang members hacked him to death.

Based on CCTV footage, the police tracked Jagadeesan and others. They said Jagadeesan’s father Panneerselvam, who was a scrap dealer in Chennai, had acquaintance with Kannan.

Jagadeesan claimed that Kannan had cheated his father of ₹70 lakh before 2021. He had been asking him to return the money.

In August 2021, Panneerselvam came to Sivaganga district to get back his money, but he died. Jagadeesan said Kannan was behind his father’s death and Kannan also claimed that he had repaid the money to Panneerselvam.

After several failed attempts to murder him, he finally attacked him in Melur and killed him. Two more persons surrendered in a court, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.