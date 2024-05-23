GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day discourse on Tirukural begins in memory of Karumuttu T. Kannan

Published - May 23, 2024 10:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ilangai Jeyaraj speaking on Tirukural at Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Thursday.

Ilangai Jeyaraj speaking on Tirukural at Thiagarajar College in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Marking the first death anniversary of Karumuttu T. Kannan, a three-day discourse on Tirukural commenced here at the Thiagarajar College by ‘Illangai’ Jayaraj on Thursday.

The late industrialist, who was a strong believer in Tirukural, practised the doctrines throughout his life.

In a fitting tribute, a trust - has been founded in his memory which would conduct discourses and disseminate the nuances of the Tirukural to the younger generation.

On the occasion, speakers recalled his contributions and hailed his philanthropy. As the president of the college council, he not only helped meritorious students in joining the institution to pursue higher education, but also helped many economically weaker students with fee and other monetary support, they noted.

College secretary K Hari Thiagarajan presided over the function.

The first-day event commenced with a musical performance by Selvan Suryanarayanan of Chennai and it was followed by Kambavarithi ‘Illangai’ Jayaraj’s discourse, who spoke on “Panbum Payanum” . He pointed the humility and kindness of Karumuttu T. Kannan and referred a few couplets from Tirukural. ‘Both body and soul are immortal and it takes another form and never perishes’, the speaker said.

Former principal Arunagiri welcomed the gathering and Principal D. Pandiaraja offered felicitations.

Uma Kannan and Abirami Opilal Thiagarajan also attended the function.

