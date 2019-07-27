Thousands throng Erwadi Dargah for sandanakoodu festival

Cutting across religious lines, thousands of people thronged the Erwadi Dargah, in the early hours of Saturday to witness the annual ‘Sandanakoodu’ festival, organised to commemorate the anniversary of Syed Ibrahim Shaheed Badhusha Oliyullah, the founder of the Dargah.

The 845th festival, which has been a symbol of religious harmony, was celebrated with fervour as thousands of people took part in the sandal anointing ceremony of the holy tomb at the Dargah and offered special prayers sinking their religious and communal differences.

People from various parts of the district, neighbouring districts and States, mostly from Kerala converged at the coastal pilgrim town since Friday evening to take part in the festival. After taking part in the two km long procession with reverence, people of all religions entered the Dargah, well known for healing mentally deranged people and offered prayers.

A sense of unity in diversity pervaded as the Haqdhars involved people of all religions and communities, including Hindus and Dalits in decorating and pulling the tastefully decorated ‘Sandanakoodu’ (silver pots filled with sandal paste) chariot in a procession from the Nalla Ibrahim Mahal or Thaika, where the Haqdhars lived to the Dargah following the more than 800- year-old tradition.

The festival began with the collection of three sandal paste filled silver pots from the homes of Haqdhars in the early hours before they were kept in the ‘Sandanakoodu’ and taken in a procession to the Dargah. The procession, the highlight of the festival, was led by caparisoned elephant, dancing horses and folk artistes.

Aalims received the ‘Sandanakoodu’ at the Dargah around 5.15 am and conducted special prayers after anointing the sandal paste at the tomb. The festival, which began with flag hoisting on July 14, would draw to a close with lowering of the flag and distribution of ‘annadhanam’ (mass feeding) on August 2, the authorities said.

District police provided tight security arrangements deploying about 700 police led by senior officials. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses throughout Friday night for the convenience of the people.