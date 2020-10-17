Madurai

Thoothukudi to have dedicated cycle lanes

Cycle rally being taken out in Thoothukudi on Saturday to encourage people to opt for this eco-friendly mode of transport.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Thoothukudi Corporation has planned to create dedicated lanes for cycles on arterial roads to encourage people to use cycles as a mode of transport, with stress on its environmental-friendly and healthy lifestyle benefits.

Corporation and revenue officials took out a cycle rally here on Saturday. Around 50 persons participated in the rally which traversed important roads and landmarks such as Palayamkottai Road, old corporation building and Sivan Temple Road and returned to the Corporation office. The public were urged to use cycles to stay fit and protect the environment from pollution.

To create a pollution-free Thoothukudi, dedicated lanes for cycles would be created under the Smart Cities Mission programme, Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan said.

