‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ portal launched to help flood-hit people

January 25, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi launching the ‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ website at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday.

Member of Parliament K. Kanimozhi launching the ‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ website at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The district administration has launched a portal ‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ for mobilizing funds to help the flood-affected population.

 As the district’s infrastructure and businesses have suffered extensive loss in the recent floods, the portal ‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ has been launched with the videos and photos explaining the extent of the damage the district has suffered. Those who want to contribute to the ongoing restoration activities may donate through this portal having bank account number etc. Or, they can select the badly affected areas and give their contribution directly to the affected population.

 MP Kanimozhi inaugurated the portal on Thursday in the presence of District Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anita R. Radhakrishnan.

 Ms. Kanimozhi said the contributions of individuals, companies, industries and voluntary organizations could be made through this portal and the amount mobilized would be spent in a transparent manner.

 She handed over cheque for ₹10 lakh for ‘Thoothukudi Idukkan Kalaivom’ and ₹9.58 lakh for replacing damaged medical equipment in the primary health centres.

 Kalaiselvi of Tirupur donated seven wet-grinders, each costing about ₹1.40 lakh, to support the livelihood of self-help groups in Thoothukudi and Eral taluks, Ms. Kanimozhi handed them over to the beneficiaries.

 Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAs G.V. Markandeyan and M.C. Shanmugaiah were present.

